Scotty Holmes
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. Scott L. Holmes (Scotty), age 62, of Carthage, will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hawthorn Funeral Home with Dr. Allen Tilley officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
