Sean Bellamy Rice
FORT WORTH — Services for Sean Bellamy Rice, 58, of Fort Worth, Texas will be 1:00pm Saturday, 2022 at Mt. Ira Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Friday, June 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Sean was born June 17, 1963 and transitioned June 16, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.