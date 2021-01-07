Selma Freshour Gollmitzer
MARSHALL - A memorial service for Mrs. Selma Freshour Gollmitzer will be held at a time when the restrictions of Covid are lifted to allow the family to honor her properly. Interment will be at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville Louisiana with Military Honors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.