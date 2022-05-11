LONG BRANCH — Funeral services for Mrs. Sentis Griffith, 98, of Long Branch, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mark Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Boynton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10:00 a.m. prior to the service Saturday.
Sentis Marie Griffith
