Sharon Bennette Caldwell
LONGVIEW Graveside services for Sharon Bennette Caldwell, 66, are scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Liberty Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, January 29, 2021 from 2-7 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Caldwell was born February 3, 1954 in Gilmer and died January 9, 2021.
