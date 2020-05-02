LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Sharon Brackeen, 76, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park -Mt. Pleasant. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park - Mt. Pleasant. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Brackeen was born March 29, 1944, in Pittsburg and died April 30, 2020.
