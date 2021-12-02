Sharon Custis Woodard
CARTHAGE, TX — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Sharon Woodard, 68, of Carthage, Texas. Mrs. Sharon Woodard was born June 10, 1953 and passed November 25, 2021 at her Carthage, Texas home. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home with a memorial service to be scheduled later.
