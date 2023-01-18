Sharon Ivey
CARTHAGE — Memorial service for Mrs. Sharon Ivey. 74 of Carthage, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Carthage with Rev. Kevin Otto officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church. A time of visitation will be held from 10;00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the memorial service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.