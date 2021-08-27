Sharon J. Fussell
LONGVIEW, TX — Sharon J. Fussell, 76 of Longview, passed away Aug 22, 2021. She was born Aug 31, 1944 in Marshall. A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. at the Travis St. Chapel of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Fri, Aug 27, 2021 with the Rev. Charles Barham officiating. Burial will follow at the Algoma Cemetery. See Sullivan-funeralhome.com for obituary.
