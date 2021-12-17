Sharon Woodard
CARTHAGE — Memorial services for Mrs. Sharon Woodard, 68, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Woodard was born June 20, 1953 in Shreveport, LA and passed away November 25, 2021 at her Carthage home.
