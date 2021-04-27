Sheila Dillard
CARTHAGE Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Sheila Dillard, 84, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Clayton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Dillard was born April 11, 1937 in Whitley, IN and passed away April 24, 2021 in Tyler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.