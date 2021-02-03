Sheila Gail Baker Maxey
MARSHALL A funeral service for Mrs. Sheila Gail Baker Maxey will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1:00pm at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Shawn Smith will officiate the service. Burial will be at Smyrna Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
