Sheila LaShay Earl
HALLSVILLE — Sheila LaShay Earl, 55, of Hallsville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born July 15, 1966 in Springdale, Arkansas to Phil Earnest Nichols, Sr. and Phyllis Kay Rittenberry Muro. A private family service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
