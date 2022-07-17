Shelby Joe Stanfield
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Shelby Joe Stanfield, age 85, of Marshall, TX will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at The Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Interment to follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. A time of Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
