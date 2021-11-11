Services 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis. Burial Floyd Hill Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Sheron Kay Pate
LINDEN — Sheron Kay Pate, 70, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Nov. 9, 2021. Mrs. Pate was born Oct. 29, 1951.
Services 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis. Burial Floyd Hill Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.
