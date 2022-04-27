Sherry Lynn Martin
KARNACK — Sherry Lynn Martin, age 64, passed away on April 21, 2022. Ms. Martin was born on September 12, 1957 in Vivian, LA. Visitation on Sat., 4/30/22 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Graveside Service on Sun., 5/1/22 at 2pm at Restland Cemetery in Waskom. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
