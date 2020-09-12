HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Sherry Marlar, 85, of Granbury, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Marlar was born July 14, 1935, and died September 9, 2020.
