CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Shirley Allen, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Ms. Allen was born September 13, 1954, and died October 18, 2020.
Shirley Allen
