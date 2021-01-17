Shirley Ann Lee
TYLER, TEXAS - Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Lee, 83, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Visitation will be 1-2:00 p.m. prior the service at the Hawthorn Funeral Chapel with Rev. Homer Hawthorne officiating. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery in Rusk County, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.