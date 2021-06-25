Shirley Ann Turner Traylor
MT. PLEASANT Funeral Saturday, June 26, 2021 12pm at Sheppard Street Church of Christ Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Burial in Shady Grove Cemetery, Cason, Texas under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Public viewing Friday June 25, 2021 at the funeral home from 10am to 5pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.