Shirley (Farnham) Brewer
MARSHALL — Shirley (Farnham) Brewer, 81, a native of Marshall, Texas, currently of Fairfax, Oklahoma died February 3, 2023. Funeral Services will be 2p.m. Friday, February 10 at First Osage Baptist Church in Fairfax. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Pawnee, Okla. under the care of Hunsaker Wooten Funeral Home.
