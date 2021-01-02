Shirley Fay McKinney
MARSHALL - Shirley Fay McKinney, age 81, was born on May 11, 1939 and passed away in Longview on December 31, 2020. Visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 1pm-3pm. Funeral Service will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 3:00pm. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.