She was born on June 7, 1935 in Marshall. Visitation was held at the Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home Friday, May 7 at 10am and the funeral at 11am with Pastor Michael Richard. Burial took place at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
Shirley J. Singleton
MARSHALL, TX Shirley J. Singleton, 85, of Marshall passed away Wed, May 5 after a battle with non-hodgkin's lymphoma.
