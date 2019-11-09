MARSHALL Shirley Jean Palmer, 66, of Marshall, was born August 14, 1953, in San Francisco, CA, and died November 7, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held at River Crossing Cowboy Church 475 Henderson School Road in Marshall on Saturday, November 16th between 4pm 6pm.
Shirley Jean Palmer
