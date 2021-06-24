Shirley Jean Wooten
MARSHALL Shirley Jean Wooten, age 79, passed away in Tyler, Texas on June 21, 2021. Mrs. Wooten was born on December 17, 1941 in Waskom, Texas. Visitation 5-7pm, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 10am, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
