Shirley JJ Mahalia Jackson
ORE CITY - Shirley JJ Mahalia Jackson was born Aug. 3, 1943 and passed away Dec. 31, 2020. Services are 1:00 p.m., Sat., Jan. 9, 2021 at Reeder-Davis in Ore City. Burial Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis in Ore City. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home.
