Shirley Marie Bozeman
CARTHAGE Funeral Services for Mrs. Shirley Bozeman, 66, of Carthage will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in DeSoto Parish, LA. Mrs. Bozeman was born December 14, 1954 in Carthage and passed away February 10, 2021 in Carthage.
