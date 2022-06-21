Shirley Younger
HARLETON, TX — A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Mrs. Shirley Ann Younger, age 72, of Harleton, TX. Shirley Ann Younger was born January 2, 1950 in Pickett, Wisconsin and passed from this life June 11, 2022 at her home in Harleton, TX.
