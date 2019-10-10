JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Siaosi Gio Vani Siovani Tu'ipulotu, 40, of Jefferson, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Jefferson Christian Academy Gymnasium. Interment, Berea Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Tu'ipulotu was born June 4, 1979, in Tongatapu, and died October 5, 2019.
Siaosi "Gio" "Vani" Siovani Tu'ipulotu
