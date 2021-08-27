Sonny Plunkett
WASKOM — A memorial service for Sonny Plunkett of Waskom, Texas will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Waskom, Texas. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Plunkett passed away August 24, 2021 in Keithville, Louisiana.
