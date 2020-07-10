LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Sophia Nicole Butler, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Butler was born April 26, 1983, and died June 30, 2020.
Sophia Nicole Butler
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Sophia Nicole Butler, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Butler was born April 26, 1983, and died June 30, 2020.
LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Sophia Nicole Butler, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Woodlawn. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Butler was born April 26, 1983, and died June 30, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.