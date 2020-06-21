CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Stella McClard Owens, 82, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Mason Cemetery in Arp. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Owens was born October 31, 1937, in Arp, and died June 19, 2020.
Stella McClard Owens
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Stella McClard Owens, 82, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Mason Cemetery in Arp. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Owens was born October 31, 1937, in Arp, and died June 19, 2020.
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Stella McClard Owens, 82, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Mason Cemetery in Arp. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Owens was born October 31, 1937, in Arp, and died June 19, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.