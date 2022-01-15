Stephanie Ailean (Thompson) Macomber
MARSHALL — Stephanie Ailean Macomber, age 58, passed away on 1/13/22. Mrs. Macomber was born on 11/27/1963 in Carthage, TX. Visitation on Sat. 1/15/22 6-8pm at Marshall Elks Lodge. Funeral Service on Sun. 1/16/22 at 2pm at First Baptist Church in Marshall. Online condolences at www.meadowbrook.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.