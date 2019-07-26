MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Stephanie Hope Muse, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at New Grover Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Baby Muse was born July 23, 2019, in Longview, and died July 23, 2019.
Stephanie Hope Muse
