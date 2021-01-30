Steve Jones
MOUNT ENTERPRISE Steve Jones, 61, Mt. Enterprise- funeral services 2 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 1, 2021, at Landmark Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise. Interment to follow at Lyles-Sanders Cemetery. Visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 31, 2021, at the church. Mr. Jones passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was born July 12, 1959.
