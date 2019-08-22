HOUSTON Funeral services are scheduled for Steve Veasey, 50, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cross Roads Baptist Church, Deberry. Interment, Cross Roads Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Veasey was born September 22, 1968, and died August 13, 2019.
Steve Veasey
