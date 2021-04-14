Steven Dee Hobbs
CARTHAGE, TX Steven Dee Hobbs, 67, of Deadwood, TX, passed away on Fri. night, April 9, 2021, in Houston, TX. He was born on Jan. 1, 1954, in Lubbock, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs., April 15, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Deadwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
