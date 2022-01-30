Stewart Green
DEBERRY, TX — Stewart Green, 82, of DeBerry, Texas, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, January 26, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Stewart Keith Green was born on May 7, 1939, in Jackson, Michigan. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with the family will follow the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.