CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Sue Dailey Heard, 88, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Grand Bluff Baptist Church. Interment, Langley Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Heard was born November 23, 1931, in Panola County, and died December 20, 2019.
Sue Dailey Heard
