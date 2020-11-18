HENDERSON A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sue Vandegriff, 89, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Henderson. Viewing, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Vandegriff was born April 4, 1931, in Knoxville, TN, and died November 16, 2020.
Sue Vandegriff
