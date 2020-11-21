CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Susan Kathleen Nichols Pineda, 61, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Cremation. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Nichols Pineda was born July 23, 1959, in Carthage, and died November 18, 2020.
Susan Kathleen Nichols Pineda
