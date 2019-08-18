PORT ARTHUR Funeral services are scheduled for Susie Borland Kelley, 96, of Forney, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Algoma North Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Kelley was born July 22, 1923, in Port Neches, and died August 14, 2019.
Susie Borland Kelley
