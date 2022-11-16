Susie Lee White
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Mrs. White was born April 21, 1936 and died November 11, 2022.
