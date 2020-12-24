DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Taboric Ja'Various Lee, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Bexar Street Baptist Church, Dallas. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery, Waskom. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Lee was born March 16, 1988, and died December 14, 2020.
Taboric Ja'Various Lee
