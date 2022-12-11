Teddie Lee Storie
MARSHALL — Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Mr. Storie was born in El Paso, TX on November 14, 1945 and died in Marshall, TX on November 13, 2022. Cherishing his memory are wife, Anna Storie; sons, Michael, Ted, and Terrie Storie. No service is scheduled at this time.
