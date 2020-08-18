HOUSTON Graveside services are scheduled for Terry Michael Kilburn, 63, of Ben Wheeler, 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery, Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Kilburn was born October 23, 1956, in Pasadena, and died August 14, 2020.
Terry Michael Kilburn
