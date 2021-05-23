Terry Neil Walker
HALLSVILLE A funeral service for Mr. Terry Neil Walker will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Dr. Danny Warbington will officiate the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Downs Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Noonday Cemetery, Hallsville, Texas.
