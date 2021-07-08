Theaurtrice Larene Brown
ORE CITY Services for Theautrice Larene Brown, 86, of Diana will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Macedonia Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. Burial Shady Grove Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Ms. Brown will lie-in-state from noon until 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.