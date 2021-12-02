Thelma Deloise Flores
WASKOM — Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Deloise Flores, age 81, are scheduled for Saturday, 12/04/2021 in the Lewis Funeral Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment Monday, 12/06/2021 in the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Viewing Friday, 12/26/2021 from 2-6 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Flores was born 02/23/1940 and died 11/16/2021.
