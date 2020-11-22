CARTHAGE Chapel services are scheduled for Theresa Ann Franks, 67, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Franks was born January 26, 1953, in Carthage, and died November 20, 2020.
Theresa Ann Franks
